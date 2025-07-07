Growing Number of Poor in the Country Is a Concern, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday expressed concern over the increasing number of poor people in the country, stating that wealth is gradually getting concentrated in the hands of a few rich individuals, which he said “should not happen.”

Speaking at a public event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Gadkari emphasized the need for decentralization of wealth and called for an inclusive economic model that promotes job creation and rural development.

"The number of poor people is slowly increasing, and wealth is being concentrated in the hands of a few. This should not happen. The economy must develop in a way that generates employment and uplifts rural areas," said Gadkari.

Calls for Decentralization of Wealth and Balanced Growth

Highlighting the growing imbalance in India’s economic structure, Gadkari advocated for a more equitable distribution of resources. He stated that the government is exploring new economic models to promote employment and inclusive growth, especially in rural areas.

“We are considering an alternative economic model that can generate jobs and drive economic growth. There have been several reforms aimed at decentralizing wealth,” he said.

Mentions Contributions of Past Prime Ministers, Warns Against Unchecked Centralization

The senior BJP leader credited former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Dr. Manmohan Singh for ushering in liberal economic reforms but warned against the risks of uncontrolled economic centralization.

“We should be concerned about this. While liberal policies have contributed to growth, over-centralization of wealth and opportunity is not sustainable,” he said.

Gadkari also highlighted the disproportionate contributions of different sectors to India’s GDP:

Manufacturing : 22–24%

: 22–24% Services : 52–54%

: 52–54% Agriculture: Only 12%, despite supporting nearly 65–70% of the rural population

Chartered Accountants Can Be Growth Engines, Says Gadkari

Gadkari underlined the evolving role of Chartered Accountants (CAs) in India’s growth journey.

“CAs can be the engines of growth for our economy. Their work is no longer limited to filing income tax returns or GST. They are key players in a rapidly changing economic landscape.”

Infrastructure Growth: From BOT Model to Record-Breaking Toll Revenue

On the subject of infrastructure development, Gadkari reiterated his contribution in launching the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model in road construction. He claimed that lack of funds is not a challenge for the road sector anymore.

“Sometimes I say, I don’t have a shortage of funds; I have a shortage of work. We currently earn around ₹55,000 crore annually from tolls, and this is projected to rise to ₹1.40 lakh crore in two years.”

He further added, “If we monetize this over the next 15 years, it could yield up to ₹12 lakh crore. New toll projects will further add to our treasury.”