Power Tussle: NCLT directs NVCC administrator to carry out special audits

Nagpur: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) administrator U C Natha (Former CCI Member) to carry-out special audit/ transaction audit/ forensic audit to examine and submit report on all past resolutions/ decisions/ agreements executed by NVCC.

NCLT has also restrained Ashwin Mehadia from day to day affairs of NVCC, under the control & supervision of the administrator.

It is pertinent to mention that taking serious cognizance of blatant violations, various illegalities & irregularities committed by Ashwin Mehadia past president and his associates in management of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by its order dated January 31, 2023 had suspended the board with immediate effect and appointed U C Natha (Former CCI Member) as administrator.

Notably, the NVCC, the apex body of 13 lakh traders of Vidarbha has courted controversy after past members accused the incumbent members of malpractice.

