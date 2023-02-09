HC directs animal rights activist Ankita Shah to render unconditional apology

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday reminded animal rights activist Ankita Shah for failing to tender an unconditional apology and directed her counsel to fulfil the promise made, media reports said.

According to reports, on December 14, the HC bench had asked Shah’s counsel Shreerang Bhandarkar to tender an apology in writing. “It is pointed out by petitioner’s counsel Firdos Mirza that Shah has not filed any affidavit of unconditional apology in spite of sufficient time having been granted to her. We would like Bhandarkar to fulfil the promise that he had made on December 14,” a division bench comprising Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Vrushali Joshi said, before adjourning the hearing by two weeks.

Later, Bhandarkar clarified that he was not instructed by Shah to file a written document of apology till date. “As a responsible officer of this court, I sincerely felt that my client should file an unconditional apology as demanded by the justices. To avoid the conflict of interest with the client, I want to discharge myself from the case. I have not even filed the vakalatnama on her behalf,” he said.

The judges directed him to file a pursis on his announcement. He is the second lawyer who left Shah in the PIL by social worker Vijay Talewar in 2006 on stray dogs’ menace, which has been converted into the PIL (No 54/2022).

On December 14, HC issued show cause notice to Shah and NMC veterinary doctor Gajendra Mahalle on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them over their attempts to create dog feeding centres at the government establishments.

The bench had even warned that mischief mongers may create havoc if such facilities are allowed at high security areas like Vidhan Bhavan, airport, air force establishment, military establishment, railway station, district court, and atomic mineral division among others.

