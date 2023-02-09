30 inmates from Nagpur Jail, highest in Maharashtra, graduated, post-graduated since Oct 2019

Nagpur: 87 of the total inmates across Maharashtra Prisons, who completed their graduation and post graduation degrees between October 2019 and January 2023, highest 30 were from Nagpur Central Jail, as per the data shared by the Maharashtra Prisons Department.

On the condition of anonymity, senior sources of Nagpur Central Jail informed Nagpur Today that, total 87 inmates have successfully completed their graduations and post graduations degrees between October 2019 and January 2023. While 80 inmates finished their graduation courses, seven have achieved Masters Degrees. Besides, two inmates have also cleared HSC exams. Notably, all the inmates passed the above exams while serving their sentences.

Of the 87 graduate and post-graduate inmates, the highest 30 were from Nagpur Central Jail. Nagpur was followed by Amravati and Kolhapur Central Jail, each with 15 inmates and Paithan Open Jail and Nashik Road Central Jail with 9 inmates each. Besides, five inmates from Yerwada Open Prison and three from Gadchiroli Open Prison along with one inmate from Aurangabad Central Jail passed the examinations with flying colours, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that these inmates received special educational remission to complete their studies. Inmates can opt for Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) or other distance learning programmes to exercise their right to education.

… Shubham Nagdeve

