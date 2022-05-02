NMC again misses Property Tax recovery target by huge margin

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) missed the target of recovering Property Tax dues by a huge margin. The civic body could collect only 44% of the Property Tax in the last financial year 2021-22. The low collection also increased the arrears from Rs 677.88 crore to Rs 735.54 crore, which is more than revenue from all sources for NMC, reports said.

According to data obtained from NMC’s Property Tax Department, of the Rs 256.87 crore tax calculated for 7.56 lakh properties, the NMC could collect only Rs 111.4 crore.

According to reports, in the last financial year, the tax target was Rs 934.75 crore, including Rs 677.88 crore arrears and Rs 256.87 crore current tax. Rs 78.17 crore was a disputed figure after their owners submitted objections over the calculations. As per the data, Dhantoli Zone had recorded the highest percentage of Property Tax recovery. With 51.48% achievement, the zone has recovered Rs 11.93 crore including Rs 3.37 crore arrears and Rs 8.55 crore as current tax. On April 1, 2021, the department had set Rs 33.22 crore arrears and Rs 15.75 crore as current tax from 23,113 property owners in the zone.

It is followed by Dharampeth zone, which recorded 32.49% collection of both arrears and current tax. Against a target of Rs 37.87 crore (arrears) and Rs20.84 crore (current tax) from 45,784 properties, the zone collected Rs 18.44 crore (Rs6.80 crore arrears and Rs 11.63 crore current tax).