Power supply to be affected for two hours in Mahal area on July 19

Nagpur: As Mahavitaran is undertaking important and urgent work of connection of newly laid 11 KV line and removal of old overhead high pressure line under Integrated Road Development Scheme, the power supply will be cut off in some parts of Mahal Division of Mahavitaran on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 7.30 am to 9.30 am. The electricity supply to the customers in the area will remain off during this period, it has been informed by Mahavitaran.

The areas where the power supply will be stopped on Wednesday for the purpose of removing the upper high pressure line removed due to road widening under the Integrated Road Development Plan and for the work of the newly laid cables joint from 7.30 am to 9.30 am on 11 KV include New English High Voltage Line at Nastik Chowk, Chitnis Park, Tata Parsi Colony, Devdia Bhavan, Gandhi Sagar, Jalalpura, Dakshinamurthy Lines, Central Avenue Road, Budhkhan Minar, Adarsh School, Plywood Lines and Sharda Chowk will remain shut off.

