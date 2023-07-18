Amol Palekar gets Dr. Pachlore Foundation’s International Pride of Planet 2023 Award

Nagpur: Dr. Pachlore Foundation celebrates its Inspiration Fest to spread and share awareness about various issues of concern, making it one of its kind event of Health, Happiness & Harmony. The Primus Prestigious highlight of the Fest is celebrated with conferring of Pride Of Planet Award, which is the renowned recognition honour every year to an individual for rendering extraordinary contribution in the vivid field of Scientific, Social, Cultural, Educational ,Medical, Legal, Rural, Women Empowerment, Human Rights, International Peace, Literature, Management , Arts & Community Services.

Right from the inception the award has attracted many intellectuals and achievers of international repute. The elite list of past Pride of Planet Award winners includes Madame Justyna Krukowska (Poland), Talat Aziz , Dr. Pratibhatai Devisingh Patil (Shekhawat), Bunny Reuben, Dr. Lokendrasingh, Col. Padmanabhan, Krishna Prakash (IPS), Dr. Mohan Agashe , Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal, Irfan Khan, Rahat Indori, Mahesh Elkunchwar, Usha Uthup and many other intellectuals have decorated the Hall Of Fame.

POP- 2023 award will conferred to the most versatile and dynamic actor & celebrated International Fine Artist Amol Palekar for his exemplary and enriching contribution in the field of Art – Culture Conservation and International Theatre & Cinema. Dr. Vikramsingh Pachlore said, ‘Pride Of Planet ‘ Award has received respect as an Epitome of Virtuos Victory of Vision &Values . In last 23 years it has emerged as most dreamed & desired designation by dons of all traits & trades.

Declaring the result with rejoice Dr. Pachlore further said, ‘Amol Palekar is complete Institution in himself, may it be Fine or Performing Arts. His splendid portrayal of common man in uncommon makes him member cinematic cousin of every family. His Canvas of Creativity is convincingly unconventional.

Expressing gratitude, Palekar said , ‘Dr. Pachlore Foundations has always been ahead of times in raising the revolutionary ideas on real Stage of Society. They deserve all the Admiration for fearless representation of Art & Culture. They didn’t merely confined eclectic therapy to Clinical Practice only but extended it in their Theatre Craft & Creative Dramatics projects platform. Maestros ,’ Theatre Of Class ‘ Served intellectual & innovative literature masterpiece like, ‘ Confession Of Shakespeare’ (One Act Play), I , You & We ( The Ballad Show ) , Phulankit Nivdung (Marathi Play ) , Wo Jo Aksar Zhapad khata hai ( Hindi – Street Play ) all scripted by Vikramsingh Pachlore reflects the vivid shades & shadows of life.

MAESTRO writing is delight to Heart, Mind & Soul making undoubtedly it parallel with style & stroke of Manto , Chekhov & Tolstoy, in modern times. ‘Theatre is Talent Treat & Treatment at Dr. Pachlore Foundations, Maestro Multiversity’ – remarked Amol Palekar.

Amol Palekar has been a leading persona of Avant Garde theatre in India. He has been active in Marathi and Hindi theatre as an actor, director and producer since 1967 when his career took a new turn after meeting legendary Satyadev Dubey. Inheriting Dubey’s traits, commitment, www.drpachloremultiversity.com www.planetvmm.com ethics and passion for experimentation, Palekar became one of the pillars of the Chhabildas Theatre Movement which presented offbeat, parallel theatre inside a school hall in central Mumbai.

After his noteworthy performances in Chup! Court Chalu Hai (1968), followed by Mohan Rakesh’s Adhe Adhure (1969) and Girish Karnad’s Hayavadan (1972), he soon turned a director with Badal Sircar’s Vallabhpurchi Dantakatha (1969), Pagla Ghoda (1970) and Juloos (1975); C. T. Khanolkar’s Avadhya (1971), Achyut Vaze’s Chal Re Bhoplya Tunuk Tunuk (1974), Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Vaasanaakaand (1974) and Party (1976).

His dramatization of Diwakar’s unpublished work other than mono-dramas carved a unique chapter in theatrical expression. Badal Sircar’s theatre has been one of the major influences that Palekar gratefully acknowledges. With Sircar’s philosophy of ‘Third Theatre’ added to his extensive repertoire, Palekar started seeking new vistas. In 1972, he formed his own theatre group – Aniket.Palekar’s awesome contribution to the modern Indian theatre often gets overshadowed because of his enormous popularity as a lovable Star in Hindi films.

Amol Palekar, as an actor, ruled the silver screen for over three decades from 1970. His charming image as a ‘boy next door’ carved an unparallel niche in contrast to the larger than life heroes prevalent at that time. He received many Film Fare and State awards as the Best Actor. His roles in Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada films fetched him tremendous critical acclaim as well. While choosing to concentrate on filmmaking, he decided not to act after 1986.

Dr. Sanjivani’ Pachlore ( Medical Director – DPF- PVMM ) informed about the second season of ,’ Operation – Thaetre & Movies for Mind ‘ workshop by Dr. Pachlore Foundation, MAESTRO MULTIVERSITY in association with Amol Palekar. She expressed her delight for Leading the Legacy of Legends after successful first summit with Irffan Khan .We share the common ‘ Zeal to Heal & Feel Humanity ‘ . Inspiration Fest will cater to mesmerizing memorable theme, ‘ Jayenge Anmol Pal Lekar with Amol Palekar’.

She further added “The dazzling Inspiration Fest is open for all to witness the galaxy of stars from every field and arena registering their remarkable presence. Every year Inspiration fest recharge, rejuvenates and rebukes all of us with new joy, vigour and enthusiasm to render our welfare mission and visionary task. With the bestowed blessing of all well wishers since last two decades , we feel on Cloud Nine of Faith and satisfaction. Salus Populi Superma Lex ( Welfare of the People is the supreme law) is the belief and motto of Dr. Pachlore Foundations and we will always strive for it”, added Dr. Sanjivani.

