Used Hyundai Elite i20 Buyer’s Guide: What to Check Before You Seal the Deal in Delhi NCR

Buyers looking for used cars in Delhi that are premium and easy to drive, yet affordable, should look no further than the Hyundai Elite i20. A true gamechanger at its launch in 2014, the Elite i20 rewrote segment benchmarks for space, premium features and comfort.

And, in case you’re planning on trading in your existing car and use the proceeds to fund the purchase of your i20 in Delhi, it might be a good idea to understand what your car is worth. Most people planning to sell their car begin by checking market trends, browsing prices of similar models online, or using a reliable used car valuation tool to get a fair estimate.

This guide will walk you through what you need to look for when buying a used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi. Finding the perfect second hand example can be a simple process once you know what to look for.

Why a Used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi Makes Sense

One of the standout features of the Hyundai Elite i20 is its premium European design inside and out, married to practicality and reliability. A well-maintained example stands out of the crowd of used cars in Delhi with a design that has matured well.

When shopping for a used Hyundai Elite i20, you'll find multiple generations and variants available. From smooth petrol engines to punchy and efficient diesel engines, the Elite i20 has something for everyone.

Used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi Specifications & Variants (2014-2024)

Given that the second-generation Elite i20 is just over 10 years old, it makes finding a great deal on used cars in Delhi easy. If you’re on a budget, early models of used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi will fit the bill. Third-gen Elite i20 models are significantly more modern looking with completely revamped interiors as well as a wider variant spread.

Second Generation Elite i20 (2014-2018)

Engine Options:

2-litre Kappa petrol (83 BHP, 115 Nm)

4-litre CRDi diesel (90 BHP, 224 Nm)

Transmission Options: 5/6-speed manual, CVT automatic

Variantwise Features:

Era: Basic features, manual AC, fabric seats

Basic features, manual AC, fabric seats Magna: Power steering, central locking, dual airbags

Power steering, central locking, dual airbags Sportz: Alloy wheels, rear AC vents, music system

Alloy wheels, rear AC vents, music system Asta: Automatic AC, leather seats, rear parking sensors

2018 Elite i20 Facelift

Updates: LED DRLs, revised grille, updated touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Third Generation Elite i20 (2020-2024)

Engine Options:

2-litre Kappa petrol (83 BHP, 115 Nm)

0-litre Turbo GDi petrol (120 BHP, 172 Nm)

5-litre CRDi diesel (100 BHP, 240 Nm) – Discontinued in 2023

Transmission Options: 5/6-speed manual, CVT automatic, 7-speed DCT (turbo only)

Variantwise Features:

Magna: 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, cruise control

8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, cruise control Sportz: Sunroof, premium audio, ambient lighting

Sunroof, premium audio, ambient lighting Asta: BlueLink connectivity, air purifier, wireless charging

Essential Inspection Checklist for Used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi

Delhi’s harsh climate and chaotic traffic create specific challenges in finding good used cars in Delhi. Between faded paint and the possibility of tampered meters, pay careful attention to all aspects of used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi cars you shortlist before buying.

Exterior Checks

Examine paint condition: Delhi’s pollution and harsh sun can cause expensive damage to any car’s paint

Delhi’s pollution and harsh sun can cause expensive damage to any car’s paint Check for accident damage: Look for indicators such as panel gaps, paint colour variations, or signs of bodywork repairs

Look for indicators such as panel gaps, paint colour variations, or signs of bodywork repairs Check quality of minor repairs: Delhi’s heavy traffic increases the likelihood of minor accidents. Fender benders repaired locally on used cars in Delhi may not hold up over time

Check lighting: Verify that all lights work as intended. Heavily oxidised/yellowing headlights aren't as effective in winter smog

Interior Checks

Test all electrical components: Verify all electricals work, including touchscreen systems on used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi

Verify all electricals work, including touchscreen systems on Check for unusual wear: Inspect seat and pedal wear as well as dashboard condition to verify the car’s age and mileage

Verify that wireless charging works: Value-added features that often give issues can be used as negotiation tools

Test Drive Checks

Listen for unusual noises: Check for knocking, timing chain noise, erratic idle, noisy suspension

Check for knocking, timing chain noise, erratic idle, noisy suspension Pay attention to clutch wear: Practice start-stop conditions to assess life of the clutch. Delhi’s heavy traffic can prematurely wear out clutches on used cars in Delhi

Documentation Checks

Double check service history: Lapses in service history can point to tampered odometers

Verify registration documents: Check for owner's correct address and ensure previous transfers, if any, were completed

Check for owner’s correct address and ensure previous transfers of , if any, were completed Check for pending challans: Delhi’s strict traffic enforcement measures can result in challans having stacked up over time

Smart Buying Tips for Used Cars in Delhi

Research pricing across platforms, both online and offline, to get an idea of fair market pricing. The ban on 10/15-year old diesel/petrol cars can lead to some interesting deals if you're willing to take the trouble to sell out of state later.

Conclusion

Finding the ideal used Hyundai Elite i20 in Delhi requires market knowledge and thorough evaluation. Given the unique laws in the area regarding older vehicles, some great deals can be had. On the other hand, it may also prove to be expensive to keep switching vehicles if buying from older used cars in Delhi.

