    Published On : Tue, Oct 13th, 2020

    Power of One organises mental health campaign

    Nagpur: On the World Mental Health Day, The Power of One Welfare Foundation organized a mental health campaign in association with renowned Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Rajesh Rathi.

    The founders of Power of One NGO, Ajay Bagdi and Shilpi Bagdi organized this live video session on social media with an objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.

    The subject for the campaign was, “How to deal with mental health issues during COVID-19” which was conducted by Lavanya Paul. The live session was conducted on zoom and was later shared on social media platforms. The session was attended by 35 members, who were given a chance to get professional help from Dr. Rathi on their mental health issues. Power of One aims to conduct these campaigns every week to make people more aware of their mental health.



