Woman eliminates hubby with help of contract killers

Nagpur Kelwad police have arrested a 37-year old woman for hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband.

According to police, the woman allegedly hired the killers with a contract of Rs 50,000 but gave just Rs 1,500 as advance. The killers also accepted the contract with the promise that the remaining amount would be paid after some time. The accused Devka alias Kavita Jaideep Lokhande (37), a resident of Saoner and Chandan Natthuji Diyewar (28), a resident of Saoner were arrested for killing Jaideep Sahebrao Lokhande (39), a resident of Saoner. Contract killer Sunil Malwiya (26), a resident of Chhindawara, Madhya Pradesh, is absconding after committing the crime, police said.

Body of Jaideep was found with his throat slit on Narsala-Kelwad Road on Saturday morning. A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Saoner police. During investigation, police questioned Devka and she told the police that her husband left the home on Friday night. Later, the police checked Call Detail Record (CDR) of Jaideep’s phone in which cops noticed that the last phone call was made by Chandan to Jaideep. During interrogation, Chandan confessed to committing the murder and revealed names of Devka and Sunil as accused.

Following the confession, Devka was arrested by the police. Jaideep was jobless and used to drink alcohol heavily. In inabriated state, he used to physically and mentally torture his wife. Fed up of regular quarrels, Devka shared her problem with neighbour Chandan Diyewar and asked him to find a contract killer to eliminate her husband. Chandan, who is working with a private company in the Wadi area, met Sunil and told him about the contract. Chandan and Sunil then met Devka and accepted the contract for Rs 50,000. Devka paid them Rs 1,500 as advance. On Friday night, the two invited Jaidpeep for a birthday party on a dhaba where they were heavily drunk. While returning home, the duo killed Jaideep by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. The killers met accused Devka after committing the murder and took Rs 500 from her before leaving the village.

The arrest was made under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ola, DySP (Home) Sanjay Purandare, by Police Inspector (LCB) Anil Jittawar, API Wairagade, PSI Gaurkhede, and staff including Baba Keche, Chandrashekhar Gadekar, Vinod Kale, Amol Kuthe, Rohan, PSI Siekh and API Suresh Mattami of Kelwad police station.





