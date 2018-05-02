Power consumers in Vidarbha go digital, pay Rs 5437 crore towards bills online

Nagpur: Power consumers in Vidarbha have gone digital wholeheartedly and paid bills to the tune of Rs 5437 crore online in the last financial year. Responding to the appeal of paying monthly bills through cashless and online options by Maharashtra Distribution Company (Mahavitaran), thousands of consumers cleared their power bills digitally during the lockdown period.

In Vidarbha, comprising Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Gondia and Chandrapur Circles, all category consumers paid Rs 8946 crore towards power bills during the financial year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Of the Rs 8946 crore, Rs 5437 crore were paid online by power consumers.

The Circle-wise online payment of power bills is: Nagpur – Rs 3050 crore, Chandrapur – Rs 771 crore, Amravati – Rs 655 crore, Akola – Rs 537 crore and Gondia Circle – Rs 421 crore. In Vidarbha, 11.40 lakh consumers cleared power bills worth Rs 604 crore in March 2021 alone.

Following the lockdown, MSEDCL or Mahavitaran had appealed to all consumers to pay their monthly bill through online options including their own website www.mahadiscom.in. The website and apps of Mahavitaran has the facility to pay the bill online. There are several other e payment options also available.



