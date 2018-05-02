Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Power consumers in city to get ‘Thermal receipt’ now

Nagpur: For ensuring accuracy in power bills paid by consumers, MSEDCL has brought all its Electricity Bill Payment Centres under Centralised Computerisation System. Now, instead of printed receipts, consumers would be issued computerised numbered receipts from “thermal printer.’ Such ‘thermal receipts’ were being issued to consumers in five divisions – Congress Nagar, Mahal, Butibori, Gandhibagh and Civil Lines – from Wednesday, September 18.

Apart from five divisions in Nagpur, ‘Thermal receipts’ are being issued in 25 urban divisions in state from September 16. Consumers have been appealed to ensure computerised number in such receipts.

For all types of payments online, MSEDCL has created a website www.mahadiscom.in, mobile app, MahapowerPay and other various choices for consumers. Consumers paying power bills online are given 0.25% concession in bill amount.

