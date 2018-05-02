Hindi Diwas Celebrations at DPS MIHAN

Hindi Diwas was celebrated with great enthusiasm at DPS Mihan. To commemorate the day to our National Language, an essay, poem and slogan writing competitions were organised for classes – IV to VII.

A special assembly was presented by the students of Class – V A wherein they presented a Nukkad Naatak on the Theme – जल ही जीवन है। Through the play, the children conveyed the important message of- Conserve Water for a better tomorrow. and showcased brilliantly different ways to save water.Children used props to make their presentation lively.

The Principal and the teachers applauded them for their scintillating performance.