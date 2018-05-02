Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

MSEDCL cracks whip on bill defaulters in Mahal, Gandhibagh, Civil Lines Divisions

Nagpur: After taking over franchisee from SNDL, MSEDCL has decided to crack a whip on bill defaulters in Mahal, Gandhibagh and Civil Lines Divisions. In a drive undertaken from September 9, the company has snapped power supply of 153 defaulters and also recovered pending dues amounting Rs 20 lakh from them.

MSEDCL has prepared a list of 1160 defaulters in Gandhibagh Division. 30 Janmitras working in the division have furnished a list of 40 defaulters each. More than 750 such consumers were contacted and power supply of 73 consumers was disconnected temporarily for pending dues of Rs 12 lakh. Following clearance of bills by 79 old and new defaulters, an amount of Rs 8 lakh was recovered.

In Civil Lines Division, a list of 312 defaulters was prepared out of which power supply of 74 consumers was disconnected temporarily. These consumers later cleared pending dues of Rs 7.53 lakh.

In Mahal Division, a list of 628 defaulters hailing from Vathoda, Subhedar Layout, Dighori, Shukrawari, Mahal, Rambaghand , Manewada was prepared.

Vigilance Squad active:

After taking over the responsibility of Mahal, Gandhibagh and Civil Lines Divisions, the Vigilance Squad of MSEDCL has become active to curb various illegal acts such as power theft, meter tampering etc.

The drive against bill defaulters was launched by Superintending Engineer Dilip Dodke, Executive Engineers Rajesh Ghatole, Rahul Jivtode, Sameer Tekade under the guidance of Nagpur Circle Chief Engineer Dilip Ghugal.

