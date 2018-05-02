Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja

Nagpur: As the 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja commenced from Thursday, September 5, devotees in large numbers celebrate the festivity with traditionally and religiously. One of the ardent devotees in city, Parimal Godse, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Civil Engineering, PIGCE, Nagpur, welcomed Jyeshtha Gauri (Mahalaxmi) and Goddess Kanishta along with Their children to his residence.

The beautiful idols of the deities have been installed at his aesthetically and colourfully decorated residence.

Godse family has been following the tradition of Mahalaxmi Puja at his residence since over 100 years.