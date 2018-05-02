Nagpur man with Coronavirus symptoms tests negative

Nagpur: A man who was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) on Friday allegedly for showing symptoms of corona virus, was later text negative in the evening. A 41-year-old man was reportedly came into the contact with a Telangana patient while traveling from Dubai to Bengaluru and then the Second Capital of the State itself.

After the preliminary symptoms, he was admitted to IGMCH and the news spread like a wild fire across the Orange City erupting tension across the citizens.