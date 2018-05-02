Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 6th, 2020

    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official

    Nagpur: With the RBI imposing a moratorium on Yes Bank, about Rs 191 crore of Nagpur University are stuck with the crisis-hit private lender, an official said on Friday.

    Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has an account with Yes Bank, an official informed during its senate meeting.

    Senate member of RTMNU Pravin Udapure raised the issue on Friday, seeking the information as to how much money the varsity has with Yes Bank.

    Accounts officer Raju Hiwase informed the senate that the varsity has fixed deposits of about Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank.

    Asked whether it will affect the university’s financial transactions, Hiwase told PTI later that it will not have any impact.

    “But we will approach the Reserve Bank seeking a transfer of funds from Yes Bank or clarity on these funds” status,” he added.

    The RBI on Thursday imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. It also superseded the board of the bank.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    RPF unearths e-ticket racket in Nagpur, 11 agents arrested
    RPF unearths e-ticket racket in Nagpur, 11 agents arrested
    Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday
    Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday
    Maharashtra News
    सब ज्युनियर अॅथलेटीक्स स्पर्धेत बीकेसीपी स्कुल चे खेडाळु अव्वल
    सब ज्युनियर अॅथलेटीक्स स्पर्धेत बीकेसीपी स्कुल चे खेडाळु अव्वल
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया:चरित्र संदेह में पत्नी का कत्ल
    गोंदिया:चरित्र संदेह में पत्नी का कत्ल
    जमशेदजी टाटा की स्मृति में स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर आयोजित
    जमशेदजी टाटा की स्मृति में स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर आयोजित
    Trending News
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Featured News
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur man with Coronavirus symptoms tests negative
    Nagpur man with Coronavirus symptoms tests negative
    जमशेदजी टाटा की स्मृति में स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर आयोजित
    जमशेदजी टाटा की स्मृति में स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर आयोजित
    दुर्बल घटक समिति अंतर्गत कामकाज रोकने से उग्र हुआ सत्तापक्ष
    दुर्बल घटक समिति अंतर्गत कामकाज रोकने से उग्र हुआ सत्तापक्ष
    नागपुर के यस बैंक में ग्राहको की भीड़, ग्राहकों में जबरदस्त डर
    नागपुर के यस बैंक में ग्राहको की भीड़, ग्राहकों में जबरदस्त डर
    Yes Bank Crisis : Panic erupts among Nagpur customers as they make beeline at bank, ATMs
    Yes Bank Crisis : Panic erupts among Nagpur customers as they make beeline at bank, ATMs
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    Mayor hits back MVA Govt: “Play politics but don’t dent image of Nagpur”
    Mayor hits back MVA Govt: “Play politics but don’t dent image of Nagpur”
    कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव बावनकुळे यांचा सतर्कतेचे आवाहन
    कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव बावनकुळे यांचा सतर्कतेचे आवाहन
    कोरडवाहू शेतकर्‍याला वार्‍यावर सोडले : बावनकुळे
    कोरडवाहू शेतकर्‍याला वार्‍यावर सोडले : बावनकुळे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145