MPDC directs Power Station officials to remove ash from Nandgaon, Waregaon within 15 days

Nagpur: A day after Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray’s visit to Nandgaon village in Khaparkheda, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), on Tuesday, directed Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station (TPS) to remove the accumulated ash from the Nandgaon and Waregaon ash ponds and also rejuvenate them.

Along with removal of accumulated ash, the Board instructed the TPS management to restore the pond having 258 Ha areas so as to achieve its original state of land within 15 days. The Board also asked Khaperkheda TPS to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 20 lakh in compliance with the direction.

“The utilisation of ash of Nandgaon Pond shall be done for eco-friendly use. The transportation of pond ash shall be done in a covered condition to avoid further emissions during the transportation,” the letter stated.

The Board also asked Khaperkheda TPS to submit a report on weekly action taken for restoration and utilisation of Nandgaon ash.

Notably, the Environment Minister, on Monday, had visited Nandgaon village and reviewed the situation of the ash pond there and also interacted with villagers facing the problem of fly ash for the last many years. Thackeray, during his visit, directed officials to take appropriate action against the fly ash and also to close the Nandgaon pond permanently.