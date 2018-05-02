Posters critical of PM’s vaccine exports put up in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following the controversy of posters criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vaccination drive, which had led to multiple FIRs and arrests in Dehi, similar posters were put up in Second Capital of the State on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that at least 25 First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered in connection with posters that surfaced across the capital questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vaccination policy in a sarcastic tone. Police said that at least 25 persons had been arrested in connection with the cases.

Earlier this week, posters were found pasted on walls and boards with the message: “Modi ji humare bachon ka vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya?” (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?), after which all the districts where the posters were found registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Delhi Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code



