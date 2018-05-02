Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 17th, 2021

    Posters critical of PM’s vaccine exports put up in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Following the controversy of posters criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vaccination drive, which had led to multiple FIRs and arrests in Dehi, similar posters were put up in Second Capital of the State on Monday.

    It is pertinent to mention that at least 25 First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered in connection with posters that surfaced across the capital questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vaccination policy in a sarcastic tone. Police said that at least 25 persons had been arrested in connection with the cases.

    Earlier this week, posters were found pasted on walls and boards with the message: “Modi ji humare bachon ka vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya?” (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?), after which all the districts where the posters were found registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Delhi Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code


    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports under 1k fresh cases after months
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports under 1k fresh cases after months
    Posters critical of PM’s vaccine exports put up in Nagpur
    Posters critical of PM’s vaccine exports put up in Nagpur
    Daughter kills drunkard step-father over sexual abuse in Hingna
    Daughter kills drunkard step-father over sexual abuse in Hingna
    Unrevised data showing no slots on CoWin website, people can get their jab directly at centres: Nagpur Mayor
    Unrevised data showing no slots on CoWin website, people can get their jab directly at centres: Nagpur Mayor
    वाढदिवस साजरा करण्यास गेलेल्या बाप -लेकाचा तलावात बुडून मृत्यू
    वाढदिवस साजरा करण्यास गेलेल्या बाप -लेकाचा तलावात बुडून मृत्यू
    अवैद्य देशी, विदेशी दारू विकताना आरोपीस पकडले
    अवैद्य देशी, विदेशी दारू विकताना आरोपीस पकडले
    National summit for special needs parents 2021
    National summit for special needs parents 2021
    तिवारी,रेड्डी व दुबे गुट भिड़ंत
    तिवारी,रेड्डी व दुबे गुट भिड़ंत
    Man found dead in Ambazari Lake
    Man found dead in Ambazari Lake
    Dr. S S Uttarwar Delivers Webinar on NEP For Amrutwahini College of Engineering, Sangamner.
    Dr. S S Uttarwar Delivers Webinar on NEP For Amrutwahini College of Engineering, Sangamner.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145