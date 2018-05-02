Aaditya: Maha CM, Dy CM monitoring cyclone

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the Disaster Management room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to to take an update on the current situation of cyclone Tauktae.

“We are doing everything we can to keep you safe. For your safety, stay home. For any emergencies, call 1916,” Thackeray tweeted.”Our three jumbo covid care centres that have been vacated as precautions, will now be taken up for maintenance and repairs over the next 10 days.

“CM Uddhav Thackeray, Dy CM Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat are in constant touch with guardian ministers and collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar for all possible assistance.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state, official sources said. The cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea led to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”. It is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.



