Poor roads, prolonged road construction in Hingna prove bane for commuters

Nagpur: Commuters travelling between Bansi Nagar Metro Station and Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station stretch on Hingna road have to negotiate with extremely hazardous road conditions with minor accidents and fights are mandatory on this boulevard. The roads, famous to be in particularly bad shape, due to negligence of Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) officials and local civic body, possess danger to life and property, informed a local.

The road crossing Vighnaharta Apartment tends to create many obstacles for commuters with shops along sides, no footpaths and being narrow in functioning owing to prolonged construction. College students, ambulance heading towards Hinga are often caught in the middle of this chaos. To add woes in this dubious spot, heavy vehicles and regular commuters spark new tension of the traffic in absence of any traffic officials to manage the traffic between the peak office hours.

“It’s been almost three months now that the work has started and since then we all are tolerating the inconvenience. These days a new issue has come up. Workers have literally blocked the way out on both sides on one side. Construction of cement road is going on the other side, they have dug up the road and put boulders there and also keep their trucks and heaps of the dug up road by blocking the ways leaving us helpless to go out,” informed a local.

“In spite of telling them repeatedly to remove the debris and clear at least one way out they deliberately avoid doing things properly and keep us waiting for long to clear the way. It’s become a daily affair to wait for them to clear the way and then leave for work. I hope this issue will be resolved soon,” she emphasized.