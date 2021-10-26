Several passengers hurt as Omni van-Star Bus collide on Hingna Road

Nagpur: An Omni van ferrying a family, met with an accident after the driver lost control and rammed it into a Star Bus coming from the front near Petrol Pump Naka under MIDC Police on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident. However, with severe injuries; passengers travelling in the van were rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital.

According to police sources, the family was returning home after performing last rights ritual of a relative when the initiative occurred. The driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle and the Omni van collided with Star Bus coming from the front.

In the meantime, officials of MIDC Police rushed to spot and launched a probe into the matter.