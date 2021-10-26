Bursting of only green crackers allowed this Diwali, says Nagpur CP

Cracker prices flare up by 18-20 percent due to various factors apart from Covid-19 pandemic

Nagpur: Pouring water on Diwali enthusiasm, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar said that bursting of only green crackers would be allowed during the Festival of Lights with the deadline being till 10 pm.

Green crackers are low emission fireworks permitted by the Supreme Court for celebrations to a moderate degree during festivals. The police chief said that a joint meeting of city police, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) would be called this week in this regard.

Special teams are being formed to check illegal sale of firecrackers in the city, said the CP, adding that police station officers have already been directed to take stern action against the sellers of firecrackers. Bursting of green crackers will be allowed till 10 pm. Police are waiting for the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). If NGT order gets delayed, the city police will pass an order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prohibit selling and bursting of firecrackers, the Commissioner of Police said.

Kumar further said that footfall at Itwari, Dharampeth, Mahal and Sitabuldi suddenly increased on Monday as compared to last week. “We have intensified patrolling in these areas to curb pickpocketing and other crimes,” he said. The police have also intensified CCTV monitoring in the market places to keep watch on the anti-social elements. Similarly, the police have increased their presence in the Sarafa Market area and appealed to the citizens to remain alert during shopping in the market places or crowded areas.

Cracker prices flare up:

The effects of Covid-19 pandemic and inflation are being witnessed in the markets. The prices of firecrackers have risen by 18-20 percent this year. Bursting of crackers would be a costly affair this Diwali. Last year, due to the corona pandemic and lockdown, the cracker business was hit hard. Chinese made firecrackers have flooded the markets. Being cheap, a number of traders have ordered fancy Chinese crackers such as Simba, Fancy Pensil, Sky Bhim, Pandav, Jelly, Pompom, Twister etc etc.