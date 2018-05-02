Poor Road Conditions: NMC’s apathy compelled Ramdaspeth residents to write Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: With every attempt to wake up the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials end in vain over the years, the Ramdaspeth residents have been forced to write Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over the poor condition of the roads in the vicinity, attributed by the NMC bosses’ apathy.

The residents have been expressing their anguish against the Nagpur Municipal Corporations, sometimes even taking to the streets or lashing out on social media. The main road from Lokmat Square to Bodhankar Children Hospital, Central Bazaar Road is in the most horrible state. Riddled with bumps and digs since the last many years, the stretch has already become an accident prone area. Despite repeated complaints from residents, right from NMC to the Prime Minister Office; the administration failed to wake up from deep sleep.

The repair and maintenance of CB Road, Ramdaspeth has been pending since the last 6 years. Even we have requested to file FIR against the negligent NMC officers in our mail to the Honorable Municipal Commissioner last year. But no relief was provided by the administration yet. Ramdaspeth area comprises prominent hospitals. People across the state including the neighboring states come here for the treatment. Even the bad road conditions provide grievous inconvenience to them, the administration is yet to enact, says Dr Uday Bodhankar, Swacchta Ambassador of NMC and Executive Director Comhad UK.