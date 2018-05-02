Fire breaks out at Sneha Pharmaceuticals in Butibori

Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at Sneha Pharmaceuticals, in Butibori on Monday morning. The Fire Department pressed eight fire tenders into action, though the exact reason behind the fire and loss of goods could not be ascertained immediately, revealed a fire department official.

The Fire Department received a call at around 10.40 am, acting swiftly on which four water tenders from Nagpur Municipal Corporation, two from Butibori Fire Station and one each from MIHAN and Wadi were pressed into the action. The fire officials’ hardcore efforts are underway to douse the flames.

Preliminary reports suggest that the short circuit must have caused the fire. Though no casualty reported, materials worth lakhs of rupees were predicted to be gutted in the incident.