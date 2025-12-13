‘Polls near, so a shower of announcements in Winter Session’: MLA Vikas Thakre

Advertisement

Nagpur: Congress MLA Vikas Thakre has accused the State Government of making back-to-back announcements during the Nagpur Winter Session with an eye on the upcoming municipal elections.

He alleged that the flurry of declarations was politically motivated and aimed at influencing voters rather than addressing genuine public concerns.

Thakre also trained his guns on the government over the issue of a separate Vidarbha, criticising its stand and accusing it of using the issue selectively for political convenience during the Assembly session.

