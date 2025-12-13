Odisha woman, UP man held at Nagpur Railway Station for smuggling ganja

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough under Operation Narcos, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 26.410 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.96 lakh at Nagpur Railway Station, arresting two passengers — including a woman from Odisha — involved in interstate drug trafficking.

The operation unfolded on 10 December 2025, when a CIB/RPF team deployed for crime prevention duty spotted a man and a woman sitting suspiciously near pillar No. 45 on Platform No. 1 with three trolley bags. Their nervous behaviour during questioning raised further suspicion.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravindra Singh (39) , resident of Lohara, Avernai Post, Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh and Nasibun Khatun (37), resident of High School Pada, Titlagarh, Balangir district, Odisha.

Both passengers produced valid tickets for Train No. 12843 Titlagarh–Nagpur, but when asked about the contents of their luggage, they admitted that the bags contained narcotic substances. They voluntarily opened the bags, revealing 22 khaki-taped packets —7 in a black trolley bag, 8 in a light-green trolley bag and 7 in a pink trolley bag.

A strong smell of ganja was detected immediately. While the examination was underway, a GRP patrol team arrived, and the case was formally handed over to GRP Nagpur for further action. The contraband was weighed and found to total 26.410 kg, valued at Rs 3,96,150.

Following completion of legal formalities, GRP Nagpur registered a case under the NDPS Act and initiated a detailed investigation to trace the supply chain and the final destination of the consignment.

Railway officials stated that joint vigilance under Operation Narcos will continue to target narcotics trafficking through rail networks.

