‘I stand for the people, not against Government:’ Sudhir Mungantiwar

Nagpur: BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday clarified his stand in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, stating that the issues he has been raising during the ongoing session should not be seen as opposition to the government, but as an effort to speak in favour of the people.

With the absence of an officially recognised Leader of the Opposition in the House, Mungantiwar has been actively highlighting various public issues during the session.

Responding to questions in this regard, he said his interventions are guided by public interest and not political confrontation. “I am not against the government. I am on the side of the people,” he asserted.

