Poll push: NMC sets record Rs 20.21 crore aside for long-delayed civic elections

Three years without elected body, but budget signals possible 2025 polls

Nagpur: After over three years of functioning without an elected body, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made its strongest move yet toward long-delayed civic elections — by allocating a record Rs 20.21 crore for the upcoming 2025-26 civic polls.

This marks a 167% jump over the Rs 7.56 crore spent during the 2017 elections and a whopping 242% rise from the Rs 5.90 crore spent in 2012. The latest provision is also a 68.4% increase from the Rs 12 crore that NMC had been routinely reserving in its budgets since 2021-22.

Awaiting SEC nod, but funds ready

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, who presented a Rs 5,438.61 crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, made the provision in anticipation of the State Election Commission (SEC) finally announcing the civic poll schedule. Though no formal declaration has been made, the State Government has now ordered ward delimitation, hinting that elections may finally be on the horizon.

“This year’s provision reflects inflation, enhanced logistics, more polling booths, and technology-driven processes,” said a senior official in NMC’s election department.

Why the big jump?

• 2012 civic polls: Rs 5.90 crore

• 2017 civic polls: Rs 7.56 crore

• 2025 civic polls (provisioned): Rs 20.21 crore

• Increase over 2017: 167%

• Increase over 2012: 242%

The current allocation represents 0.37% of NMC’s total budget, underscoring the administration’s preparedness after a prolonged political vacuum.

Four officials for the entire election?

Despite the financial preparedness, the civic election department is severely understaffed — with only four officials currently handling election-related work. A senior source in the department admitted the shortfall, stating that at least 20 personnel, including computer operators and support staff, are urgently needed.

“Manpower will be ramped up in the coming days,” the source added, hinting at an internal push to align logistics with the budget.

Civic voices: Good start, but time to act

Local civic activists welcomed the move but cautioned against further delays. “The poll provision is a positive sign, but elections must be held without further postponement. Democracy demands it,” said an activist.

For now, while the money is ready and the plans are inching forward, Nagpur’s wait for local self-governance continues. Will 2025 finally see elected representatives return to the NMC? All eyes are now on the SEC.

