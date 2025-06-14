Nagpur takes off: Rs 8,000 crore helicopter plant to land in MIHAN

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is all set to fly high — literally. In a major boost to India’s defence and aerospace ambitions, Max Aerospace and Aviation Pvt Ltd has announced a massive Rs 8,000 crore investment to establish a helicopter manufacturing facility in Nagpur over the next eight years. It will be located on approximately 150 acres, likely within MIHAN.

With this move, Nagpur is poised to become a major node in the country’s defence production map, marking the arrival of one of India’s first private-sector helicopter manufacturing units. The project is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, and serve both civil and military aviation needs.

MoU signed in Mumbai

The landmark project was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Max Aerospace and the Maharashtra Government’s Industries Department in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai.

“This is not just an investment in helicopters, it’s an investment in Vidarbha’s future,” said Fadnavis, expressing confidence that the plant would energize the local industrial ecosystem and draw ancillary industries to the region.

Max’s mission: Make in Maharashtra

The company, led by CEO Bharat Malkani, plans to begin construction by mid-2026 and aims to complete the plant within three and a half years. It will be located on approximately 150 acres, likely within MIHAN — but this time in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) rather than the SEZ, which previously posed tax-related challenges for the firm.

“This project will be a Centre of Excellence for customisation, integration, and flight testing of helicopters,” Malkani said, adding that talks are underway with several global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for strategic partnerships. He assured that announcements regarding collaborations are expected soon.

The upcoming plant will focus on building light and medium helicopters, serving both civilian needs and the Indian armed forces. The project comes at a time when India is trying to boost indigenous manufacturing in the aerospace sector to cut its reliance on imports.

Currently, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) remains the primary helicopter manufacturer in the public sector. While Airbus and Tata have announced plans in Karnataka, Max’s foray in Nagpur positions Maharashtra squarely in the game.

Why Nagpur? Strategic location & skilled workforce

Nagpur’s proximity to a functional airport, established logistics network, and growing talent pool made it a natural choice for the investment. “Being from Maharashtra, I wanted to give back to the state. Nagpur offers everything we need—connectivity, manpower, and state support,” Malkani noted.

Defence corridor dream gets wings

The move is being seen as a turning point for Vidarbha’s industrial future, giving long-standing dreams of developing a defence corridor in the region some real muscle. Once operational, the facility is expected to strengthen India’s aerospace supply chain, reduce import dependence, and spur further private and foreign investments in the sector.

What Max Aerospace plans to build in Nagpur

• Light & Medium helicopters

• Customisation for civil and military use

• Integration & flight-testing centre

• Full-scale production line

• 2,000 new job opportunities

