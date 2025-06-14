Decomposed tiger carcass found near Ramtek

Advertisement



Nagpur: A decomposed carcass of a tiger was discovered during a routine forest patrol on Friday, morning in Compartment No. 275PF near Tower No. 08 in the Bandra forest area under the Deolapar Wildlife and Territorial Forest Division in Ramtek..

Forest officials located the carcass around 11:00 am near the forest boundary. A thorough inspection within a 2-kilometre radius of the site revealed no signs of illegal activity.

Following protocol, a team of officials conducted the post-mortem examination in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The team included Dr. Kishor Mankar (Field Director, Pench Tiger Reserve, Nagpur), Dr. Bharat Singh Hada (Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nagpur), and P. Kodape (Divisional Vigilance Officer, Nagpur). The veterinary panel comprised Dr. Babita Meshram, Dr. Rajesh Phulsange, and Dr. Mayank Barde. Representatives from NTCA and the Chief Wildlife Warden’s office, Anjinkya Bhatkar and Mandar Pingle respectively, were also present.

The tiger’s body was largely intact, with all teeth, claws, and organs preserved. Tissue samples have been sent for DNA analysis, which will help determine the age and gender of the animal.

The investigation is being led by Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ramtek, Pakhale.

