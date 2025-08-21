Poll data blunder: Ramtek cops book psephologist Sanjay Kumar

Nagpur: Ramtek Police in Nagpur District have filed a case against psephologist Sanjay Kumar, affiliated with Lokniti-CSDS, for sharing incorrect information about voter numbers in two Maharashtra Assembly seats. The case was registered on Wednesday after a complaint by Ramtek Tehsildar.

According to a senior police officer, Sanjay Kumar had posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that there was a sudden increase in voter numbers in two Assembly constituencies compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The general elections were held about six months ago. However, Kumar later deleted the post and admitted the data was wrong. He also apologised publicly for the mistake.

Police said that Kumar has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including: Sections 175, 353 (1)(B), 212, 340 (1)(2) of the BNS. The FIR was officially registered on Wednesday at Ramtek Police Station. The police are now investigating the matter further. Sharing wrong or misleading election-related data, especially during sensitive times like Assembly elections, is a serious issue, officials said.

In his now-deleted post on Maharashtra elections, Sanjay Kumar had claimed that in the Assembly constituency 59 (Ramtek), the number of voters in 2024 stood at 4,66,203 in the Lok Sabha polls and 2,86,931 in the Assembly polls, claiming “-38.45% decrease in voters”. In his second claim, Kumar had said that in the Assembly constituency (Deolali), the number of voters in the Lok Sabha was 4,56,072, and during the Assembly elections it came down to 2,88,141, claiming “a 36.82% decrease”.