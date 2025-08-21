Nagpur stray dog menace: 23 NMC officers in dock as High Court cracks the whip

Nagpur: In a scathing move that lays bare the administrative apathy of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), as many as 23 senior and zonal officers now find themselves in the High Court’s crosshairs for failing to implement repeated judicial orders to curb the city’s worsening stray dog menace.

On Wednesday, NMC submitted to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court the names of these erring officials, including Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Bhagat, Veterinary Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, and Assistant Commissioners from all 10 zones.

The bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Ajit Kadethankar, visibly irked by years of inaction despite clear directives, has now issued notices to the officers, demanding to know why contempt proceedings and punitive action should not be initiated against them.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by citizen Vijay Talewar, who had exposed the havoc unleashed by the growing stray dog population in Nagpur. During earlier hearings, the court had made its stand crystal clear, it would no longer issue advisory instructions but would instead hold every officer, “from top to bottom,” accountable for negligence.

The list provided by NMC includes senior officers such as Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Bhagat, and Veterinary Officer Dr Gajendra Mahalle. Also, Assistant Commissioners from 10 zones who were named are Satish Chaudhary, Snehalata Kumbhare, Narendra Bavankar, Pramod Wankhede, Vikas Raybole, Ganesh Rathod, Dhananjay Jadhav, Vijay Thul, Harish Raut, and Ashok Gharate. Zone officers include Rishikesh Ingle, Dindayal Tembekar, Dinesh Kalode, Rajesh Gaydhani, Vithoba Ramteke, Surekh Khare, Vaman Kailkar, Mangesh Raut, Sunil Tembe, and Pramod Atram.

Not stopping at NMC, the bench also sought a list of responsible police officers. The Commissioner of Police assured the court that notices had been sent and promised to furnish the list soon.

Advocates Firdaus Mirza (petitioner), Deepak Thakre (government), Sudhir Puranik (NMC), and SS Sanyal (Animal Welfare Board) represented the parties in the matter.

The High Court has now set September 9 as the next hearing date and issued a stern warning: Any further slip-ups will invite strict legal action against all named officials.

The message is loud and clear, Nagpur’s civic body and police can no longer hide behind excuses. The court has put accountability on record, naming and shaming officers who ignored its orders while citizens continue to suffer daily attacks and fear from stray dogs.