Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Riding on polls, Maha to refrain from levying hefty traffic fines

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided not to implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act under which higher fines are to be levied for a slew of traffic offenses.

“We have taken a decision not to implement the rules under which those violating traffic rules will be made to pay huge fines,” said state Transport Minister Diwakar Roate.

The minister refuted the suggestion that the government was delaying implementation of the new rules because of the impending elections in the state.

“I am also personally against these huge fines,” Raote said.

Though Maharashtra is yet to begin levying higher fines on traffic violators, videos of people giving up their two-wheelers, since the fines exceeded the value of the vehicles, has caused panic in the state.

Traffic department officials say vehicle owners have rushed to obtain various documents like the Pollution Under Control (PUC) and registration certificates.

Despite the Maharashtra government not implementing the higher fines for traffic offenses, traffic policemen in Mumbai have been spotted with devices which enable them to verify the antecedents of those breaking traffic rules.

Meanwhile, sources in the traffic police department said the notification for implementing the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act in Maharashtra is ready and can be issued at a moment’s notice with a go ahead from the state’s political leadership.

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Maharashtra News
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
Hindi News
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
Trending News
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Featured News
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Trending In Nagpur
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145