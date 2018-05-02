Riding on polls, Maha to refrain from levying hefty traffic fines

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided not to implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act under which higher fines are to be levied for a slew of traffic offenses.

“We have taken a decision not to implement the rules under which those violating traffic rules will be made to pay huge fines,” said state Transport Minister Diwakar Roate.

The minister refuted the suggestion that the government was delaying implementation of the new rules because of the impending elections in the state.

“I am also personally against these huge fines,” Raote said.

Though Maharashtra is yet to begin levying higher fines on traffic violators, videos of people giving up their two-wheelers, since the fines exceeded the value of the vehicles, has caused panic in the state.

Traffic department officials say vehicle owners have rushed to obtain various documents like the Pollution Under Control (PUC) and registration certificates.

Despite the Maharashtra government not implementing the higher fines for traffic offenses, traffic policemen in Mumbai have been spotted with devices which enable them to verify the antecedents of those breaking traffic rules.

Meanwhile, sources in the traffic police department said the notification for implementing the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act in Maharashtra is ready and can be issued at a moment’s notice with a go ahead from the state’s political leadership.