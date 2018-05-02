Majhi Metro set to start passenger services on Aqua Line from Sept 7

Nagpur: After having successfully launched the commercial operations along Khapri Metro Station to Sitabuldi Interchange early 2019, Maha Metro Nagpur is all geared up for its next mission – starting of passenger services from Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station to Sitabuldi Interchange Station.

The segment from Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station to Sitabuldi Interchange is called Aqua Line, for a number of water bodies which are located along the route. This 11-km Aqua Line will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 7. With the inauguration of Aqua Line, the stations to be opened include Lokmanya Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Institution of Engineers and Sitabuldi (as Interchange Station). These stations have been completed and ready for passengers to take ride in Majhi Metro on Aqua Line which will intersect with Orange Line at Sitabuldi.

Maha Metro has received a certificate on Thursday from Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for commencement of commercial services on Aqua route. The safety clearance from CMRS comes 48 hours before arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister would dedicate the 11-km line of Nagpur Metro to the nation and Nagpurians in particular on Saturday.

The 13.5 km Orange Line (Khapri to Sitabuldi) was also inaugurated by Prime Minister through video link on March 7, 2019. Incidentally, Modi had laid foundation stone for Nagpur Metro in 2004. The actual construction of Nagpur Metro commenced from June 1, 2015. Nagpur Metro is ‘greenest metro” in the country with 65% of total energy needs met by solar power, 100% water recycling, 100% rain water harvesting, bio-digesters at all stations.