Poll affidavit: Fadnavis declares assets of Rs 13.27 crore

In the affidavit, the BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West acknowledged four FIRs and four pending cases against him

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Nagpur South-West and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has disclosed his movable and immovable assets totalling approximately Rs 13.27 crore in an affidavit submitted before the election officials on Friday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

According to the affidavit, Fadnavis reported a total income of Rs 79,30,402 for the fiscal year 2023-2024, a decrease from Rs 92,48,094 in the previous year. The breakdown of his assets includes movable assets worth Rs 5,60,78,67 in his name, Rs 69,69,2748 in his wife Amruta Fadnavis’s name, and Rs 10,22,113 in his daughter’s name. Fadnavis reported having Rs 23,500 in cash, while his wife holds Rs 10,000. Their bank deposits, including term deposits and those in financial institutions, amount to Rs 2,28,760 for Fadnavis and Rs 1,43,717 for his wife.

Notably, Fadnavis has no investments in bonds, shares, or mutual funds, but has investments of Rs 20,70,607 in various savings instruments. However, Amruta Fadnavis has investments in bonds, shares, and mutual funds collectively worth Rs 5,62,59,031. In terms of gold holdings, Fadnavis declared gold ornaments worth Rs 32,85,000 (450 grams), while his wife reported Rs 65,70,000 (900 grams) in gold.

On the immovable assets front, Fadnavis listed properties worth Rs 46,89,6000, including agricultural land in Chandrapur and a residential building in Dharampeth, Nagpur. His wife holds additional properties valued at Rs 9,52,90,00. Interestingly, Fadnavis has taken a hand loan of Rs 6,20,000 from his wife but has no outstanding loans with banks or financial institutions. The couple also reported no vehicles registered in their names. In the affidavit, Fadnavis acknowledged four FIRs and four pending cases against him.