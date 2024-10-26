NMC urges hoteliers to offer special discounts to voters to improve voting percentage

Advertisement

Nagpur: Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari held consultations with hoteliers in Nagpur to discuss a pertinent issue of driving-up voting percentage and for same he proposed providing discounts to voters for three days.

The administration has been trying several methods to increase the voting percentage but with limited success. Hence Commissioner explored a possibility by trying to rope in hoteliers and restaurant owners to provide concession to people those who exercise their franchise in the ensuing assembly election.

During the meeting held at NMC Headquarters, Dr Chaudhari said for three days from voting, the voters who have cast their votes should be provided discounts on their bills. He made the appeal to office bearers of Hotel Association, Nagpur Unit, and that included Tejinder Singh Renu, Rushi Tuli, Ajay Jaiswal, Tarun Motwani, Manoj Awchat, Vasudev Trivedi, Vishal Jaiswal, Nitin Trivedi, Vinod Joshi, Vijay Chourasia, Harmanjit Singh Baweja and Indrajit Singh Baweja.

Municipal Commissioner also proposed that owners should also pitch in to instil among the voters their bounden duty to exercise their franchise on November 20 without fail. The hoteliers can put up flex to appeal voters about casting their votes. Also to further increase the appeal they can also provide discount for three days from the voting day at their establishments.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajay Charthankar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ranjana Lade, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) B P Chandankhede and other officers of NMC also were present at the meeting.