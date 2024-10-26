Gold biscuits worth Rs 61 lakh seized at Nagpur Railway Station

Advertisement

Nagpur: Gold biscuits worth Rs 61 lakh that was being smuggled in a train was intercepted at Nagpur Railway Station in a joint operation by central agencies. A person was detained with a consignment of gold weighing 787.86 gm on board Train No. 12296 Sanghamitra Express.

The trap was laid following a specific tip-off received by Senior Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), V L Narasimha. As such the DRI roped in Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) of Railway Protection Force, Central Railway. A joint team was formed which monitored the movement of the train. The team then boarded and checked the specific person who was in possession of the smuggled gold biscuits. Value of the seized biscuits was pegged at Rs 61.45 lakh.

CIB staff along with Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rajkumar Bharti and Mukesh Rathore, and team members Ajay Singh, Jasveer Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Shyam Jhadaukar, prepared to conduct a detailed investigation. Three joint teams were formed, led by DRI Nagpur’s Deputy Director Gaurav Meshram and Senior Officer V L Narasimha.

Upon the arrival of Sanghamitra Express at Platform No. 2, the team launched a search operation on the train. In Coach No. A1, Seat No. 35, they located a passenger matching the photo provided, identified as being from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Upon investigation, 787.86 grams of gold biscuits concealed in his bag were seized.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) Nagpur, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Nagpur teams have successfully completed ‘Operation Satark’ in the national interest, taking decisive action against gold smuggling.