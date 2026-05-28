Political heavyweights among thousands greet Gadkari on his 69th birthday

Nagpur: Veteran BJP leader and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari celebrated his 69th birthday amid an overwhelming outpouring of greetings, political camaraderie and public affection in Nagpur on Wednesday, as thousands of party workers, supporters, political leaders and well-wishers thronged his residence on Wardha Road throughout the day.

From the early hours of the morning, Gadkari’s residence turned into a bustling political and social hub, with a continuous stream of visitors arriving to extend birthday wishes to the senior leader widely regarded as one of Maharashtra’s most influential political figures. The atmosphere remained festive and crowded till late evening, with BJP workers, corporators, MLAs and leaders from across party lines waiting patiently to greet him personally.

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Family members marked the occasion with traditional rituals as Gadkari’s wife, Kanchan Gadkari, performed ‘aukshan’ in the presence of close relatives and family members. Following the ceremony, Gadkari personally met and accepted greetings from every visitor who came to his residence, reflecting his close rapport with party workers and supporters.

Birthday wishes also poured in from the country’s top political leadership. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed their greetings to Gadkari through social media messages and telephone calls.

Several senior political leaders and dignitaries also visited or extended their wishes, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, MPs, MLAs, corporators and leaders from various political parties.

Among those who personally greeted Gadkari were MP Praful Patel, industrialist Anil Ambani, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, MLA Pravin Datke and Mayor Neeta Thakre.

Unique “Vastra Tula” ceremony

Adding a social and humanitarian touch to the celebrations, the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav Samiti organised a unique “Vastra Tula” ceremony in honour of Gadkari. During the symbolic event, the Union Minister was seated on one side of a weighing scale while clothes equal to his body weight were placed on the other side.

Organisers announced that the collected clothes would be distributed among hawkers, labourers, daily wage earners and underprivileged people who struggle to earn their livelihood through hard work every day.

The event was attended by Committee President Anil Sole, Dr Gaurishankar Parashar and several social and political dignitaries.

The grand celebrations once again highlighted Gadkari’s enduring popularity not only within the BJP but also across political and social circles in Maharashtra, with supporters describing him as a leader who continues to maintain strong grassroots connect despite holding one of the most powerful portfolios in the Union Government.

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