Police return seized stolen revolver to Adv Parchure in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police returned the seized stolen revolver to its owner senior counsel Adv Anand Manohar Parchure on Monday. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to the team of Wadi Police for detecting the crime.
The City Police Chief handed over the licenced firearm and six live cartridges to Adv Parchure in the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje, Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit, DCP (Zone-II) Dr Sandeep Pakhale and others.
The weapon with six live rounds was returned to Adv Parchure (60) on ‘supurtnama.’ The firearm, six live rounds and Rs 15,000 cash were stolen from Adv Parchure’s Ram Nagar-based office-cum-residence by Praveen alias Ninety Tejlal Bhalavi (20), a resident of Sanjay Nagar, in June last year. The theft case was cracked by a team of Wadi Police after putting Bhalavi behind bars and recovering the weapon and live cartridges from his possession.
Ambazari police had registered a case of burglary. Wadi police got information that the accused Praveen was involved in a burglary. Senior Police Inspector of Wadi Police Station Pradeep Rayannawar, Police Inspector Vinod Godbole, APIs Dyaneshwar Dhavale, Achal Kapoor and staff Mahesh Kursange, Rajesh Dubey laid a trap and arrested the accused. He confessed to committing theft at Adv Parchure’s house.