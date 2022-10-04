Police return seized stolen revolver to Adv Parchure in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police returned the seized stolen revolver to its owner senior counsel Adv Anand Manohar Parchure on Monday. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to the team of Wadi Police for detecting the crime.

The City Police Chief handed over the licenced firearm and six live cartridges to Adv Parchure in the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje, Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit, DCP (Zone-II) Dr Sandeep Pakhale and others.

