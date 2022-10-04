NMC felicitates Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Nagpur

Nagpur: Radhakrishnan B, Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, said that NMC is making a lot of efforts to spread the message of cleanliness to every household. Everyone needs to come together to make Nagpur city clean and beautiful. He appealed to create a cleanliness movement through public participation to bring Nagpur to the top position in the ranking of clean and beautiful cities.
On the occasion of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the Raghuji Raje Bhosale Nagar Bhavan (Town Hall) of the NMC at Mahal, the Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Nagpur were felicitated. Also the prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions organized during Ganeshotsav. The representatives of various NGOs who cooperated in Ganeshotsav were felicitated at the hands of the Municipal Commissioner.
On this occasion Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Assistant Commissioner Prakash Varade, Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Rathore, Anit Kolhe, Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Mission Nagpur Kaustav Chatterjee, R J Rajan, Gurudas Raut, Sumedh Padole of Kalpavriksha Tree Foundation, Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar, Arvind Ratudi, Head of Nuisance Detection Squad Virsen Tambe, Surbhi Jaiswal of Green Vigil Foundation and other dignitaries were present.
Radhakrishnan B further said that a large number of cleanliness related activities are being organized in the country under Swachh Bharat Mission. Through such activities, the message of cleanliness is being given to the citizens. Everyone should work together to make Nagpur city clean, beautiful. Various activities are being implemented by the NMC in this regard, he stated.
“Citizens are also giving spontaneous response to this initiative. Thus Nagpur city needs more public participation to make it top ten in cleanliness ranking.This year’s Ganeshotsav was celebrated by Nagpurians in an environment-friendlymanner” he added.
The Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Nagpur Kaustav Chatterjee, R J Rajan, Gurudas Raut were felicitated on the occasion. Apart from this, prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions organized during Ganeshotsav. The first prize was awarded to Shashank Chaurasia. The second prize was awarded to Prema Hedau and the third prize was awarded to Swapnil Chauragade.
Ghansham Kesalkar was also felicitated on this occasion. Khaparkheda Police Station Chief Praveen Munde was presented with a certificate of appreciation. Also Green Vigil Foundation, Kalpavriksha Tree Foundation, Tejaswini Mahila Manch, Eco Friendly Living Foundation, King Cobra Organization, Youth Force, Lotus Cultural and Sporting Association, the representatives of Rotary Club of Nagpur Main, Rotary Club of Nagpur Mihan Town, Rotary Club of Nagpur Ishanya, Rotary Club of Nagpur Vision etc. were felicitated for their cooperation in Ganesh festival.
The newly appointed five brand ambassadors for Swachh Survekshan 2023 are Kaustav Chatterjee, RJ Rajan, Gurudas Raut, Kiran Mundada and Umesh Chitriv were presented with certificates.
The programme was conducted by Ankit Imgirwar, Harsha Rambhade and the vote of thanks was proposed by Public Relations Officer Manish Soni.