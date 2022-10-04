NMC felicitates Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Nagpur

Nagpur: Radhakrishnan B, Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, said that NMC is making a lot of efforts to spread the message of cleanliness to every household. Everyone needs to come together to make Nagpur city clean and beautiful. He appealed to create a cleanliness movement through public participation to bring Nagpur to the top position in the ranking of clean and beautiful cities.

On the occasion of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the Raghuji Raje Bhosale Nagar Bhavan (Town Hall) of the NMC at Mahal, the Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Nagpur were felicitated. Also the prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions organized during Ganeshotsav. The representatives of various NGOs who cooperated in Ganeshotsav were felicitated at the hands of the Municipal Commissioner.

