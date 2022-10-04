Govt approves 78-day Productivity-Linked Bonus to Railway employees

New Delhi: Ahead of the major festivities, the Narendra Modi Government has brought cheers of 11.27 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways. The government has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wage for eligible non-gazetted Railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.

An official notification said, “The President is pleased to sanction Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages without any ceiling on wages for eligibility for the financial year 2021-22 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding all RPF/RPSF personnel). Where wages exceed Rs 7000 per month, Productivity Linked Bonus will be calculated as if the wages are Rs 7000 per month.”

Advertisement