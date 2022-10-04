Govt approves 78-day Productivity-Linked Bonus to Railway employees

New Delhi: Ahead of the major festivities, the Narendra Modi Government has brought cheers of 11.27 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways. The government has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wage for eligible non-gazetted Railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.
An official notification said, “The President is pleased to sanction Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages without any ceiling on wages for eligibility for the financial year 2021-22 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding all RPF/RPSF personnel). Where wages exceed Rs 7000 per month, Productivity Linked Bonus will be calculated as if the wages are Rs 7000 per month.”
The bonus will be paid before Dussehra/Puja holidays, bringing smiles to lakhs of families ahead of the festive season. The payout will cost the exchequer around Rs 1,832.09 crore. Since the wage calculation ceiling for PLB payment is Rs 7,000 per month, thus the maximum payable amount per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.
The railways said in a statement that the bonus would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of railway employees. The payment of PLB will also boost the demand in the economy in the upcoming festival season, it added.