Police Remove Controversial Banners in Nagpur Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s Visit

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Police have launched a drive to remove controversial political banners installed across various parts of the city ahead of the proposed visit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The banners reportedly carried political messages referring to the 2022 incident involving MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, triggering fresh political debate in the city.

After receiving information about the banners, the police initiated immediate action and began removing them from major intersections and prominent roads across Nagpur. The operation is being carried out under the directions of senior police officials.

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To maintain law and order, security has been intensified in sensitive areas, with additional police personnel deployed as a precautionary measure.

The banners have sparked political discussions in the city, while the police administration continues to closely monitor the situation. Authorities have stated that all necessary preventive measures are being taken to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

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