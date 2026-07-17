Maha SIR deadline extended; draft roll out on Aug 17

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The Election Commission has extended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra by 10 days, with the exercise now set to wrap up on August 8 instead of July 29, an official said on Friday.

Consequent to the extension, the draft electoral roll for the state will now be published on August 17 instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 5, the official said.

The drive, which began in the state on June 30, is part of the Election Commission’s efforts to update and verify electoral rolls.

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During this exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house verifications, while voters are required to submit enumeration forms and supporting documents where necessary to ensure accurate registration.

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