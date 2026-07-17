Published On : Fri, Jul 17th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Teacher Killed After Speeding ST Bus Hits Motorcycle

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Nagpur: A 41-year-old school teacher was killed in a tragic road accident after a speeding Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus hit his motorcycle in the Kalamna police station limits on Friday morning. The bus driver later surrendered before the police after parking the vehicle at the Kalamna depot.

The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Murlidhar Pardhi (41), a resident of Yerkheda, Kamptee. He was working as a teacher at Savitribai Phule Girls’ School in Yashodhara Nagar and was on his way to school when the accident occurred.

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According to police, the incident took place near New Om Sai Nagar on Kamthi Road. Preliminary investigation suggests that the ST bus lost control while crossing a speed breaker and rammed into Pardhi’s motorcycle. The impact was severe, and he died on the spot.

After the accident, the bus driver drove the vehicle to the Kalamna depot and informed authorities about the incident. Kalamna Police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem examination, detained the driver, and registered a case.

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Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Initial findings indicate that the bus went out of control while negotiating the speed breaker.

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