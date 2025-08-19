Police Raid at Hotel Respiro near Kuhi Phata, Illegal Liquor and Hookah Equipment Seized

Umred (Nagpur): In a late-night operation on August 17, police raided Hotel Respiro located near Kuhi Phata on the Umred-Nagpur National Highway and seized illegal liquor and hookah materials worth ₹1,02,650. The raid took place around 12:30 a.m. following a tip-off.

According to police sources, the hotel was allegedly serving customers illicit liquor and hookah. During the inspection, officers recovered half-consumed liquor bottles from tables, three liquor bottles of different brands from the kitchen, 14 hookah pots, plastic chairs, and other related materials.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar and Additional SP Anil Maske, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vrushti Jain.

A case has been registered against hotel owner Amitkumar Omprakash Roy, along with Rahul Katkawar, Satish Tapeshwar Sharma, and Sunil Indrabhadur Singh, under relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is being conducted by Kuhi Police.