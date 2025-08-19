Nagpur News Today: IMD Yellow Alert, Crime Cases, Civic Updates & Gold Rate

Nagpur: The city remains on high alert with the IMD issuing a yellow rainfall warning. From major civic developments and crime cases to court rulings and festive preparations, here are the top stories shaping Nagpur today. Also included: today’s gold rate and your daily horoscope summary.

Top Nagpur News Headlines

Weather Alert : IMD has placed Nagpur under a yellow alert for rainfall.

: IMD has placed Nagpur under a for rainfall. Illegal Construction Case : High Court reserves verdict on Besa-Beltarodi flat owners issue.

: High Court reserves verdict on issue. NMC Supervisors Arrested : Held in connection with a cleaner’s suicide case.

: Held in connection with a cleaner’s suicide case. Crime : Rape accused alleges police took away gold ornaments; court orders probe. AI tech helps police trace UP truck driver in fatal hit-and-run. Property dealer stabbed over smoking dispute. Hotel Respiro raided for illegal liquor & hookah worth ₹1 lakh. Crime Branch seizes 2 kg ganja near Freedom Park. Mastermind of Nagpur School ID Scam arrested after 4 months on the run.

: Civic & Govt : NMC Prabhag delimitation announcement on August 22. HC issues notices on Zero Mile tunnel project . MSEDCL issues Ganeshotsav safety advisory . Historic sword of Raje Raghuji Bhonsle welcomed in Mumbai.

: Other Updates : Nagpur celebrates Dahi Handi with enthusiasm. NDA nominates C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice-Presidential candidate. Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; Jammu-Srinagar highway shut due to landslides.

:

Today’s Gold Rate in Nagpur

22 Carat Gold : ₹5,750 per gram (approx.)

: ₹5,750 per gram (approx.) 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,270 per gram (approx.)

Horoscope Summary – August 19, 2025