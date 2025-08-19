Published On : Tue, Aug 19th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Today: IMD Yellow Alert, Crime Cases, Civic Updates & Gold Rate

Nagpur:  The city remains on high alert with the IMD issuing a yellow rainfall warning. From major civic developments and crime cases to court rulings and festive preparations, here are the top stories shaping Nagpur today. Also included: today’s gold rate and your daily horoscope summary.

Top Nagpur News Headlines

  • Weather Alert: IMD has placed Nagpur under a yellow alert for rainfall.
  • Illegal Construction Case: High Court reserves verdict on Besa-Beltarodi flat owners issue.
  • NMC Supervisors Arrested: Held in connection with a cleaner’s suicide case.
  • Crime:
    • Rape accused alleges police took away gold ornaments; court orders probe.
    • AI tech helps police trace UP truck driver in fatal hit-and-run.
    • Property dealer stabbed over smoking dispute.
    • Hotel Respiro raided for illegal liquor & hookah worth ₹1 lakh.
    • Crime Branch seizes 2 kg ganja near Freedom Park.
    • Mastermind of Nagpur School ID Scam arrested after 4 months on the run.
  • Civic & Govt:
    • NMC Prabhag delimitation announcement on August 22.
    • HC issues notices on Zero Mile tunnel project.
    • MSEDCL issues Ganeshotsav safety advisory.
    • Historic sword of Raje Raghuji Bhonsle welcomed in Mumbai.
  • Other Updates:
    • Nagpur celebrates Dahi Handi with enthusiasm.
    • NDA nominates C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice-Presidential candidate.
    • Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; Jammu-Srinagar highway shut due to landslides.

Today’s Gold Rate in Nagpur

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,750 per gram (approx.)
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,270 per gram (approx.)

Horoscope Summary – August 19, 2025

  • Aries ♈ – Stay focused on financial discipline; avoid impulsive spending.
  • Taurus ♉ – Favorable for career growth; new opportunities may open.
  • Gemini ♊ – Handle relationships with care; minor disputes possible.
  • Cancer ♋ – Family matters bring joy; focus on health routines.
  • Leo ♌ – Recognition at work likely; be mindful of overconfidence.
  • Virgo ♍ – Good day for learning & planning; travel indicated.
  • Libra ♎ – Partnerships bring support; keep patience in personal life.
  • Scorpio ♏ – Health demands attention; avoid stress.
  • Sagittarius ♐ – Creative energy high; financial gains expected.
  • Capricorn ♑ – Property-related benefits likely; maintain harmony at home.
  • Aquarius ♒ – Networking helps career; be cautious in legal matters.
  • Pisces ♓ – Spiritual pursuits bring peace; control unnecessary expenses.

Advertisement
Advertisement