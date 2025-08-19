Nagpur News Today: IMD Yellow Alert, Crime Cases, Civic Updates & Gold Rate

Nagpur: The city remains on high alert with the IMD issuing a yellow rainfall warning. From major civic developments and crime cases to court rulings and festive preparations, here are the top stories shaping Nagpur today. Also included: today’s gold rate and your daily horoscope summary.
Top Nagpur News Headlines
- Weather Alert: IMD has placed Nagpur under a yellow alert for rainfall.
- Illegal Construction Case: High Court reserves verdict on Besa-Beltarodi flat owners issue.
- NMC Supervisors Arrested: Held in connection with a cleaner’s suicide case.
- Crime:
- Rape accused alleges police took away gold ornaments; court orders probe.
- AI tech helps police trace UP truck driver in fatal hit-and-run.
- Property dealer stabbed over smoking dispute.
- Hotel Respiro raided for illegal liquor & hookah worth ₹1 lakh.
- Crime Branch seizes 2 kg ganja near Freedom Park.
- Mastermind of Nagpur School ID Scam arrested after 4 months on the run.
- Civic & Govt:
- NMC Prabhag delimitation announcement on August 22.
- HC issues notices on Zero Mile tunnel project.
- MSEDCL issues Ganeshotsav safety advisory.
- Historic sword of Raje Raghuji Bhonsle welcomed in Mumbai.
- Other Updates:
- Nagpur celebrates Dahi Handi with enthusiasm.
- NDA nominates C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice-Presidential candidate.
- Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; Jammu-Srinagar highway shut due to landslides.
Today’s Gold Rate in Nagpur
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,750 per gram (approx.)
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,270 per gram (approx.)
Horoscope Summary – August 19, 2025
- Aries ♈ – Stay focused on financial discipline; avoid impulsive spending.
- Taurus ♉ – Favorable for career growth; new opportunities may open.
- Gemini ♊ – Handle relationships with care; minor disputes possible.
- Cancer ♋ – Family matters bring joy; focus on health routines.
- Leo ♌ – Recognition at work likely; be mindful of overconfidence.
- Virgo ♍ – Good day for learning & planning; travel indicated.
- Libra ♎ – Partnerships bring support; keep patience in personal life.
- Scorpio ♏ – Health demands attention; avoid stress.
- Sagittarius ♐ – Creative energy high; financial gains expected.
- Capricorn ♑ – Property-related benefits likely; maintain harmony at home.
- Aquarius ♒ – Networking helps career; be cautious in legal matters.
- Pisces ♓ – Spiritual pursuits bring peace; control unnecessary expenses.