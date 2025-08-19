Nagpur Municipal Corporation Rejects 41 Ganesh Mandal Applications Under Single-Window System

Nagpur: In preparation for Ganeshotsav, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated a single-window system across all zones to streamline permissions for Ganesh mandals. So far, NMC has received 366 applications, out of which 41 have been rejected due to incomplete details. This has left several mandal organizers disappointed.
According to officials, 89 mandals have already been granted permissions, while 236 applications remain under process. NMC has made it mandatory for mandals to apply through its online system, which allows registration and acquisition of various No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in one place.
For those who registered last year, fresh registration is not required this year — they only need approvals from relevant departments. To further assist organizers and address online difficulties, NMC has also started offline single-window counters at each of the 10 zones.
Zone-wise Applications and Permissions:
- Laxminagar Zone: 42 applications, 9 permissions granted, 1 rejected
- Dharampeth Zone: 62 applications, 19 permissions granted, 14 rejected
- Hanuman Nagar Zone: 35 applications, 3 permissions granted, 4 rejected
- Dhantoli Zone: 16 applications, 4 permissions granted, 1 rejected
- Nehru Nagar Zone: 30 applications, 9 permissions granted, 11 rejected
- Gandhibagh Zone: 41 applications, 14 permissions granted, 0 rejected
- Satranjipura Zone: 28 applications, 13 permissions granted, 1 rejected
- Lakadganj Zone: 38 applications, 7 permissions granted, 4 rejected
- Ashinagar Zone: 13 applications, 2 permissions granted, 4 rejected
- Mangalwari Zone: 54 applications, 9 permissions granted, 1 rejected
Total: 366 applications received; 89 permissions granted; 41 applications rejected.
The municipal corporation has assured that efforts are being made to process pending applications swiftly so that mandals can begin preparations for