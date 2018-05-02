Police protection to Mayor Joshi, cops hunt assailants

Nagpur: The incident of two bike borne gunmen opening fire at Mayor Sandip Joshi’s vehicle on late Tuesday night made situation tough for the Nagpur Police, who are already busy for bandobast of Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature.

The attack on Joshi by unidentified gunmen came just after couple of days he received threat letters warning him not to carry out anti-encroachment drive. Following the attack, the Mayor has been given round-the-clock police protection.

Joshi along with his close friends and relatives had gone to a Dhaba on the outskirts of the city on Wardha Road to celebrate his 24th marriage anniversary.

The group had started returning just before the midnight. Joshi was driving Mayor’s official vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner besides one Aditya Thakur.

When the duo was crossing the junction of Outer Ring Road and Wardha Road, two persons on a bike came from behind and opened fire at the vehicle. The accused fired three bullets at the vehicle. One bullet hit the driver’s side window, another the passenger window behind him while the third hit the rear of the vehicle.

Following which, Joshi himself called up top police officials to report the incident.

In the statement issued by Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, he said, “The firing incident on the vehicle of Mayor of Nagpur city has been taken very seriously by Nagpur City Police. The investigation has been handed over to Crime Branch.

Five teams have been pressed into service. Myself along with Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Kadam are personally supervising the investigation. Adequate protection has been provided to the Mayor,” the top cop asserted.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne said, the letters of life threats to the Mayor have already been under scanner for alleged anti-encroachment drive.

However, we can’t confirm anything for time being. We have recovered CCTV footages from the dhaba where Joshi had gone with his family and friends. The investigation is underway.

The accused assailants are being hunted down by police, he said.