Published On : Wed, Dec 18th, 2019

Police nab vehicle lifter, recover stolen motorcycle in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth allegedly for lifting a Mahendra Century bike from a liquor shop located near Vitabhatti Chowk on December 9, 2019. The complainant had reportedly visited the country liquor shop in the afternoon. However, soon as he got back from the shop he was shocked to see his motorcycle (MH/49/AD/2865) missing.

Following the incident, the complainant approached Yashodhara Nagar police and lodged a complaint.

During the investigation, the cops received a tip-off about one Tejram alias Tushar Shyamrao Borkar who had been seen riding the stolen vehicle. Acting swiftly on the input, the cops subsequently, cornered Borkar, a resident of Vinoba Bhave Nagar and originally a resident of Bhandara district.

On being questioned about the bike and seeking papers, Borkar reportedly failed to provide any satisfactory answers to cops. Cops rounded him and brought him to Yashodhara Nagar Police Station. During the interrogation, Borkar confessed lifting the bike.

Senior PI Deepak Sakhare, API Mohite, Constables Manish Bhosle, Akshay Sorde, Sanjay Kotangale, Mahesh Bavne, Prashanjeet Jambhulkar made the arrest.

The action was supervised by DCP Zone V, Neelotpal.

